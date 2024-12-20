Simon Pinard and Jett Jones Recalled by Henderson Silver Knights

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forwards Simon Pinard and Jett Jones have been recalled back to Henderson.

Pinard, 23, played three games with the Silver Knights earlier this season, and was reassigned back to Tahoe on November 29. In the 10 games with the Knight Monsters, he scored six goals and added nine assists.

He had the third most goals in the ECHL at 14, and also scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Allen Americans on December 3.

Jones had played six games with Tahoe since being reassigned from Henderson on December 7, and he scored eight goals in that span. He ended this stint with the Knight Monsters with goals in five straight, and a hat trick against Utah on December 18.

Tahoe will continue their series in Utah on Friday and Saturday night to close out this stretch before the holiday break. They return home on December 27 against the Tulsa Oilers. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

