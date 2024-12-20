Carroll Recalled to Barracuda; Will Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Joe Carroll

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Joe Carroll(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Joe Carroll has been recalled by the Barracuda and loaned to Hockey Canada. Carroll will represent his country in the 2024 Spengler Cup, which takes place in Davos, Switzerland starting on December 26.

The Spengler Cup began in 1923 and is the oldest club hockey tournament in the world. Sharks legend Joe Thornton is a co-general manager of the team.

"It's an honor to represent Canada and I'm really excited for the tournament," said Carroll. "Huge thank you to Jumbo and the staff for giving me the opportunity."

Carroll, 23, has been red-hot since late November. He 10 points (6g, 4a) in that span, with points in seven of those 10 outings. Overall, Carroll has 14 points (8g, 6a) in 17 games for the Thunder.

In his career, Carroll has appeared in 69 games in the AHL with Belleville, Syracuse and San Jose, recording 30 points (15g, 15a). The Carp, Ontario native also has skated in 40 ECHL games with Orlando and Wichita, tallying 36 points (21g, 15a) and a +8 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Carroll played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes. He racked up 142 points (68g, 74) in 226 career games.

Wichita closes a five-game road trip tonight at 7:10 in Texas against rival, Allen.

Our next home game is another QuikTrip Buy In on Saturday, December 21. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary voucher that can be redeemed for an upper-level ticket. Fans can upgrade into the lower level for a small fee. Fans can also get their buy in vouchers online.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.