ECHL Transactions - December 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 20, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Rylan Van Unen, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve

Allen:

add Nick Isaacson, F acquired from Cincinnati 12/18

add Ayodele Adeniye, D activated from reserve

delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Chase Pauls, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Adam Tisdale, F acquired from Allen 12/18

add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

add Chris Dodero, F activated from reserve

delete Mathieu Gosselin, F placed on reserve

delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G recalled to Marlies by Leafs

Florida:

add Ben Myers, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Kyle Neuber, F added from reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve

Indy:

add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

delete Marc Costantini, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Timmy Kent, F signed contract 12/19

add Dakota Raabe, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Denis Smirnov, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Simpson, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Luke Mylymok, F activated from reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Kenny Johnson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Mason Primeau, F activated from reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Capone, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor McMenamin, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

delete Nicholas Zabaneh, F recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

add Cal Kiefiuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson 12/19

delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson 12/19

Trois-Rivières:

add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

add Jakov Novak, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Paquette, D placed on reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Olivier Dame-Malka, D activated from reserve

add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Luke Lush, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

delete Paxton Leroux, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Artem Guryev, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F recalled by San Jose Barracuda 12/19

