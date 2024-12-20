Stingrays Fall to Everblades 3-2

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays' Jacob Graves in action

Estero, FL. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 3-2 decision against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday night. Josh Wilkins scored twice for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund made 10 saves in the loss.

Florida struck first just 26 seconds into the game. After Bjorklund stopped an initial shot off the stick of Alex Kile, Kyle Betts potted the rebound.

Florida struck again to make it 2-0 just 1:15 in. After a shot block led to some confusion in the Stingray zone, Riese Zmolek sent a cross-crease pass to Craig Needham, who wired a one-timer home to put South Carolina in a two-goal hole.

The Everblades got another tally 13:31 in to make it a 3-0 game. Logan Lambdin attempted to center a pass into the slot as he skated around the net, but the puck deflected off of Austin Magera and past Bjorklund.

The Stingrays finished the first period outshooting the Everblades 9-8 but couldn't capitalize on two power play opportunities.

While no scoring occurred in the middle frame, the Stingrays once again outshot the Everblades, this time 8-3. Bjorklund made some key stops, including a 2-on-1 and a shorthanded breakaway save.

The Stingrays broke the shutout less than halfway into the third. While on the power play, Connor Moore got the puck over to Wilkins, and the new father fired a shot past Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson for his fourth goal of the season.

Wilkins responded again with just over a minute and a half left to make it a one-goal game. With the extra attacker out, Charlie Combs fed the puck from behind the goal mouth to Austin Magera, who fired a shot toward the goal. In the ensuing scramble, Wilkins was there for the rebound, scoring his second goal of the game to make it 3-2.

The Stingrays will wrap up their two-game set against the Florida Everblades tomorrow at Hertz Arena at 7 P.M.

