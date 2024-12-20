David Fessenden Fights, Stops 23 in 4-1 Win over Royals

Adirondack Thunder goaltender David Fessenden goes at it with Keith Petruzzelli of the Reading Royals

Adirondack Thunder goaltender David Fessenden goes at it with Keith Petruzzelli of the Reading Royals

READING - Tag Bertuzzi scored twice, and David Fessenden dropped the gloves and stopped 23 of 24 shots as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals on Saturday night 4-1 in front of 2,188 at Santander Arena.

Adirondack scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Patrick Polino fired in a wrister from the left circle at 9:21 of the opening frame, beating goaltender Keith Petruzzelli. The goal was Polino's third of the year with assists from Andre Ghantous and Grant Loven for a 1-0 lead.

Tag Bertuzzi took a Royals turnover and turned it into a 2-0 lead as he sent a shot over the left shoulder of Keith Petruzzelli from the hash marks. The goal was Bertuzzi's third of the year, unassisted, and came at 15:25 of the first period.

After the period came to an end, a scrum broke out and goaltenders David Fessenden and Keith Petruzzelli dropped the gloves at center ice. To start the second period, Vinnie Purpura replaced Petruzzelli in net.

Adirondack began the second period on the power play and Tag Bertuzzi fired in his second of the night and fourth of the year just 1:11 into the period to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. Assists on the power-play goal were awarded to Patrick Polino and Brendan Less.

Shortly after, Zach Bannister tipped in a shot from the left point from James Marooney to give the Thunder a 4-0 lead. The goal was Bannister's third of the year at 2:29 of the second period with Marooney collecting the lone assist. Adirondack took the four-goal lead into the third period.

In the third period, Todd Skirving scored for Reading to decrease the Thunder lead to 4-1. That held up as the final score as David Fessenden stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win.

