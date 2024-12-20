Blades' Strike Early And Johnson Claims 100th Echl Win

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades' Kyle Betts on game night

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' Kyle Betts on game night(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - Two goals in the opening 75 seconds of play highlighted a three-goal first period by the Florida Everblades, as the host Blades led from start to finish in a 3-2 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night at Hertz Arena. With the 30-save victory, Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson earned his 100th career ECHL win.

The highly-anticipated South Division series between first-place Florida and second-place South Carolina got off to a lightning-fast start for the Everblades, as the good guys struck just 26 seconds into the contest, added a second goal at the 1:15 mark and opened up a 3-0 lead before the first intermission.

Kyle Betts set the stage quickly with his fifth goal of the season in the game's opening minute. Craig Needham followed in short order with his second tally of the year less than a minute later, while Logan Lambdin closed out the big first period with his 11th goal, tickling the twine on the Blades' first power-play opportunity of the game at 13:31.

While the teams battled to a scoreless middle frame, extracurricular activities highlighted the third period, much to the delight of the 5,639 Southwest Florida hockey fans in The Swamp. At the 8:34 mark, the bitter division rivals combined for 62 penalty minutes and four game misconducts.

South Carolina's Josh Wilkins got the Stingrays on the board with a power-play tally at the 9:38 mark and an even-strength goal at 18:24 for the final period's only goals, closing out the scoring with the Everblades on top by a 3-2 count.

In a battle of the ECHL's two stingiest goaltenders this season, Johnson reigned supreme. Johnson (14-1-1) turned aside 30 shots for the second straight game and fourth time this season en route to his milestone victory.

Johnson's counterpart, Garin Bjorklund (5-3-0) registered 10 saves for South Carolina. Entering Friday night's action, Johnson and Bjorklund were the ECHL's only two qualified netminders with goals against averages under 2.00, as the Johnson entered play sporting a league-best 1.58 GAA, while Bjorklund right behind at 1.71.

The six-game homestand continues with the Everblades and Stingrays wrapping up their two-game set Saturday night on Peanuts Night at Hertz Arena. Fans are invited to dress up as a favorite Peanuts character while enjoying a post-game skate with the Everblades players - bring your own skates! Early arrivals can take part in our pre-game tailgate with live music. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

Nine different Everblades registered points in the first period, as the Blades took an insurmountable 3-0 lead after just 20 minutes of play. In the three-goal, opening-period onslaught, Marc-Andre Gaudet and Carson Gicewicz ran their respective point streaks to four games with assists on Logan Lambdin's power-play goal.

Newly-appointed Everblades captain Oliver Chau also picked up an assist for the third-straight game, giving him four points (1G, 3A) in that stretch.

Friday's 3-2 win gave the Everblades a 2-1 edge in the season series with the Stingrays, after the clubs split their first two meetings in South Carolina in early November. The Stingrays claimed a 3-0 victory on November 1, while Florida bounced back with a 4-3 overtime triumph the following night. The teams will meet five more times this season, with four of those meetings taking place on Hertz Arena ice.

The Everblades entered Friday's game sitting atop the ECHL with a league-best 1.88 GAA and the defensive unit shined against the one of the league's premier offenses. The Stingrays entered play ranked second in scoring offense with 4.14 goals per game, just 0.07 off the league lead. South Carolina was limited to two goals or fewer for just the fifth time in 2024-25.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.