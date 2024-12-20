Game Day #21 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







NORFOLK - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' road trip continues with three games in Norfolk, Virginia against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals. This marks the first time the two teams have faced off against one another since last season's playoffs.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#91 Anthony Beauregard: After a tough 2023-24 season, the veteran seems to have regained his form this year. He currently leads the team in scoring with 18 points in 20 games.

#16 Alex Beaucage: The forward who was born in Trois-Rivières has eight points in his last three games. He's averaging a goal a game this season.

#18 Xavier Cormier: The Pont-Rouge native is the third-leading point-getter among the Lions with 16 points in 20 games. He was a physical presence during the team's two-game series in Worcester last weekend, receiving a five-minute major for fighting on Friday.

Players to watch for the Norfolk Admirals:

#94 Brady Fleurent: The forward is the Admirals' top point-getter with 30 points in 23 games (which also ranks him third overall in the ECHL). In last season's playoffs against the Lions, he had five points (including three goals) in the six-game series.

#24 Carson Golder: Norfolk's top goal scorer with 11 goals in 23 games. He played in the final two games in last year's playoffs against the Lions and was especially impressive in the sixth-and-final encounter when he had two goals and two assists in the Admirals' win.

#2 Darick Louis-Jean: The defenceman from Montreal is enjoying a good start to the season; his 15 points lead the way among the Admirals' defence corps. He is also +17 this year.

The Lions and Admirals will also square off Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

