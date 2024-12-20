Swamp Rabbits Donate 7,124 Stuffed Animals to Local Organizations

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced in-game on Thursday that the team received and donated 7,124 stuffed animals as part of their 15th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving.

Swamp Rabbits players Bobby Russell, Austin Saint, Stuart Rolofs, Jacob Ingham, Max Coyle, Arvid Caderoth, Mikael Robidoux, Patrick Moynihan, and Kolby Hay, in addition to staff from the Swamp Rabbits and Swamp Rabbit Moving, donated the bears throughout this week prior to the Christmas holiday to local charities and organizations. The 7,124 bears showcases consistent growth in this particular game and the generosity that comes with it, surpassing last season's 6,500 and 2023's total of 5,064.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is a true staple for us as a Community-First organization. There are many partners and community supporters to thank for putting this initiative together, but namely, Chris Sweet, Mark Steenback, and the Swamp Rabbit Moving team," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "This initiative has seen tremendous growth over the years, all a credit to the generosity and spirit of the Upstate community. We are grateful for the opportunity to help spread holiday cheer during the season."

Organizations receiving bears were Carolina Family Services, Fire Pit Ranch, YouthBase, Beauty Marks for Girls, Miracle Hill Ministries, LEO Santa, Greenville County Sheriff's Foundation, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, United Way of Greenville County, Happy Wheels, and Project Hope Foundation.

The Swamp Rabbits have one more game before the Christmas break, and it's on the road against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is slated for 3:00 p.m. EST at Enmarket Arena on Sunday, December 22nd.

