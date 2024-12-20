Bednar Earns Shut Out In Dominant Win In Wheeling

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in the first game of the home-and-home series. The final score was 4-0.

Jan Bednar got the shutout, meanwhile Tyler Spezia tallied two goals and Conlan Keenan had two assists in his first game back in over a month.

How it Happened:

Leading the attack was Brandon Hawkins, Tyler Spezia and centering the line, the Fish welcomed back captain, Conlan Keenan, making his return after injury. Defending the blue line was Colin Swoyer and Chaz Reddekopp with Jan Bednar manning the net, making his 10th consecutive start.

Toledo started off the scoring just 3:50 in with a goal by none other than Tyler Spezia. On the assists were Jalen Smereck and Conlan Keenan.

The second period kept the score at 1-0 in favor of the Walleye. Jan Bednar remained solid and dominant in net and kept Wheeling scoreless. The Nailers led in shots on goal 14-9 in the second.

Mitch Lewandowski extended the lead to 2 with a goal at 5:16 of the 3rd, Sam Craggs and Brandon Kruse assisted the goal.

Dalton Messina lit the lamp at 15:46 off a rebound from Casey Dornbach, Griffin Ness had the secondary assist.

Tyler Spezia tallied his 2nd of the night and 4th for the Walleye just 16 seconds later. Conlan Keenan got his 2nd assist of the night as well as Brandon Hawkins tallying one as well.

Jan Bednar saved 25 shots and secured the shutout. The Walleye got the win with a final score of 4-0, spoiling and breaking the Nailers win streak.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - J. Bednar (25 SVS, SO)

2. TOL - T. Spezia (2G)

3. TOL - C. Keenan (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel home and will finish out the home-and-home against Wheeling tomorrow night at the Huntington Center. Tomorrow is "White Out" night at the Bank Tank so wear your white and show up to support the Fish as they look to sweep the Nailers, Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.