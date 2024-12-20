Make It Six Wins in a Row for the Lions

Norfolk - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières started their three-game weekend series in Norfolk, Virginia against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals on the right foot by registering a 5-3 victory at the Norfolk Scope.

The Admirals took an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals coming from Stepan Timofeyev and Carson Golder. However, Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beauregard was able to cut the Admirals' lead to 2-1, his power play goal also being his 100th point in a Lions uniform.

In the second period the Lions' Alex Beaucage scored his seventh of the season to even the score at 2-2. Then with the Lions on the penalty kill it was Xavier Cormier deftly stealing the puck from Norfolk netminder Kristian Stead, and Cormier was able to shoot into a wide-open net to give the Lions a 3-2 lead.

Lions' defenceman Cory Thomas surprised everyone in the third period when he scored his first goal of the season to give Trois-Rivières a 4-2 advantage. The Admirals were able to reduce the margin to 4-3 when Brady Fleurent scored on a 5-on-3 power play, but the Lions' Beauregard replied with his second goal of the game to restore Trois-Rivières two-goal margin and ultimately clinch a 5-3 victory.

The two teams will go at it once again on Saturday night in the second game of this three-game weekend series in Norfolk.

