Make It Six Wins in a Row for the Lions
December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Norfolk - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières started their three-game weekend series in Norfolk, Virginia against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals on the right foot by registering a 5-3 victory at the Norfolk Scope.
The Admirals took an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals coming from Stepan Timofeyev and Carson Golder. However, Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beauregard was able to cut the Admirals' lead to 2-1, his power play goal also being his 100th point in a Lions uniform.
In the second period the Lions' Alex Beaucage scored his seventh of the season to even the score at 2-2. Then with the Lions on the penalty kill it was Xavier Cormier deftly stealing the puck from Norfolk netminder Kristian Stead, and Cormier was able to shoot into a wide-open net to give the Lions a 3-2 lead.
Lions' defenceman Cory Thomas surprised everyone in the third period when he scored his first goal of the season to give Trois-Rivières a 4-2 advantage. The Admirals were able to reduce the margin to 4-3 when Brady Fleurent scored on a 5-on-3 power play, but the Lions' Beauregard replied with his second goal of the game to restore Trois-Rivières two-goal margin and ultimately clinch a 5-3 victory.
The two teams will go at it once again on Saturday night in the second game of this three-game weekend series in Norfolk.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024
- Four-Goal First Period Elevates Bison to Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fall 3-0 in First Battle with Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Trois-Rivières Snaps Norfolk's Winning Streak at 10 - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Ready to Reset After 5-2 Loss at Bison - Iowa Heartlanders
- Make It Six Wins in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Snap the Streaks - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades' Strike Early And Johnson Claims 100th Echl Win - Florida Everblades
- Bednar Earns Shut Out In Dominant Win In Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 5-2 on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Report: K-Wings Fall in Weekend Opener to Cincinnati Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- David Fessenden Fights, Stops 23 in 4-1 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Carroll Recalled to Barracuda; Will Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Jayden Lee: Former Quinnipiac University Standout Making a Name for himself in Professional Hockey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Simon Pinard and Jett Jones Recalled by Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Swamp Rabbits Donate 7,124 Stuffed Animals to Local Organizations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closes Road Swing Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #21 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Oliver Chau Named Everblades Captain - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Tyson Feist Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Glads Score Three Goals in 2:17 and Beat Savannah 4-1 for Fourth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Road Weary Icemen Fall Thursday in Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.