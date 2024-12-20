Glads Score Three Goals in 2:17 and Beat Savannah 4-1 for Fourth Straight Win

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (11-11-3-1) defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates (12-11-1-0), by a final score of 4-1 on Thursday night, at Enmarket Arena, in Savannah, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder started in net for the Gladiators, while Evan Cormier got the nod in between the pipes for the Ghost Pirates.

At the end of the first period, Atlanta was out-shooting Savannah, 12-7, and out-chancing their in-state rivals, as well.

The Gladiators scored first in the game, as at 5:04, forward Randy Hernandez (5th) deposited a rink wide feed from Blake Murray. Patriks Marcinkevics also received an assist on the goal.

At 4:51 of the second, Savannah responded, as Liam Walsh (4th) deflected home a Will Riedell point shot.

In the third, with the game tied, and the Glads three game winning streak on the line, Atlanta took the lead, as captain Eric Neiley (8th) swept in a rebound off of a Cody Sylvester shot and into the net. Zach Yoder received the secondary assist on the goal.

1:46 later, the Gladiators scored again, as Blake Murray (7th) tapped in a beautiful backdoor feed from Andrew Jarvis past Evan Cormier. Patriks Marcinkevics got the secondary helper on goal, his second of the contest.

Just 31 seconds after Blake Murray scored for Atlanta, at 4:44, Cody Sylvester (7th) picked up his own rebound, and wrapped the puck around the net and passed the out-stretched pad of Evan Cormier.

By the end of regulation, the Gladiators would hang on to secure the two points, earn their fourth straight win, and sixth out of their last seven. As a result of the victory, the Gladiators have jumped over the Ghost Pirates in the South Division standings.

Drew DeRidder made 40 saves on 41 shots in the win for the Glads, while Evan Cormier stopped 29 of 33 in the loss for the Ghost Pirates.

