Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 5-2 on the Road

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Cincinnati Cyclones picked up a 5-2 road victory on Friday night against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Cyclones saw five different players record multi-point performances in the road victory at Wings Event Center. Cincinnati's win was highlighted by a goal and two assists from Dante Sheriff, who now leads the team in points (14).

Cincinnati got the offense started five minutes into the game. After Max Humitz took a hooking penalty, the Cyclones power play got to work and scored the opening goal. Lincoln Griffin connected with Ty Voit, who dished it over to Chas Sharpe. Sharpe scored his team-high eighth goal of the season and third on the power play to make it 1-0.

Kalamazoo would respond quickly. Jay Keranen scored on the backhand to beat Jon Gillies to make it 1-1 at the 7:29 mark of the first period.

Cincinnati closed out the period on a high mark. Dante Sheriff started the play with a pass that led to a rush down the wing from newly acquired Adam Tisdale. Tisdale would score on the low blocker shot to make it 2-1.

Sheriff would contribute to the scoresheet again. Just two minutes into the second period, Sheriff scored on a toe-drag shot that redirected off a body in front of the net. The puck bounced in and doubled the Cincinnati lead to make it 3-1.

36 seconds later, the Cyclones would make it 4-1. Off a rush from Chas Sharpe, Ty Voit made a silky move in the slot and fired a shot on goal. The rebound found Jacob Frasca who shot it from the goal line and banked it off Kalamazoo netminder Ty Young.

The period would end on a high note. Dante Sheriff willed himself to a loose puck and won possession in the Kalamazoo end in the dying seconds of the second. He passed it to Tisdale who found Bollers coming down the far wing. Bollers scored with 0.3 seconds left in the period to score a buzzer-beater to make it 5-1 heading into the intermission.

Bollers scored his fifth of the season to give Cincinnati a four-goal lead heading into the final period of play.

Kalamazoo would score one in the third, but an 11-save performance from Gillies gave Cincinnati their second win of the season on the road. The Cyclones now have points in three-straight games.

The Cyclones are now 5-15-4-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

Cincinnati will take on the K-Wings again tomorrow night at Wings Event Center. It will be another 7 p.m. puck drop between Cincinnati and Kalamazoo on Saturday night. The match can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

