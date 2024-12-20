Streak Over: Knight Monsters Falter Against Utah In 6-3 Loss

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







Well, the fun had to stop sometime.

Despite mounting a late comeback, the Tahoe Knight Monsters fell for the first time in the month of December, losing 6-3 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

It was their first loss since November 30 against the Idaho Steelheads, and the defeat breaks Tahoe's eight-game winning streak.

Things were hairy at the jump for the Knight Monsters, who allowed two early goals in the first period courtesy of Mick Messner and Gianni Fairbrother. Both skaters shot high blocker side on Tahoe netminder Jesper VIkman, a theme that continued throughout the game.

While Tahoe was able to fire 18 shots off in the first, including multiple high-danger chances, they were stonewalled at every turn by Utah goaltender Vinny Duplessis.

The trouble continued in the second period, as Derek Daschke scored under a minute in and Keaton Mastrodonato tacked on another halfway through the frame. Tahoe had a power play opportunity late in the period, but they were unable to muster a shot on goal.

In the third, Tahoe got on the board first with a Logan Nelson goal with around eight minutes to go, but Craig Armstrong notched the response just seconds later to make it 5-1. And even though both Jake McGrew and Bear Hughes scored in quick succession late in the period, it was too little, too late, against a desperate Utah squad.

The Knight Monsters will look to get back in the win column in game six of the series. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 pm on Saturday night. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

