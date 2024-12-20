Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, IDAHO)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, plays the middle game of its series with the Idaho Steelheads after earning a point in the opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

In a back-and-forth affair between the Rush and rival Steelheads, the game came down to the final shot as Idaho defeated Rapid City, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday. Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann put home a rebound with 44 seconds remaining in overtime for his second goal of the night. Against his former club, Connor Mylymok tied the game with 6:09 left in the third period to earn the Rush a standings point. Christian Propp made 42 saves, one shy of a career high.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The Rush has gone to overtime in two consecutive games, and three of the last four. Rapid City is tied with Orlando and Worcester with eight overtimes played, the most in the ECHL.

HIGH-FLYING GAMES IN IDAHO

The Rush is 3-0-1 at Idaho Central Arena this season, and enormous shot volumes have been the theme of its games in this building. Wednesday's game set a season-high with 90 combined shots. The Rush has reached at least 37 shots on goal three times out of the four games played here.

MYLYMOK x2

Take a glance towards the scoreboard beside section 206 at Idaho Central Arena and you'll see Jeremy Mylymok's retired #4. Tonight, Connor and Luke, his two sons, will play alongside each other for the Rush in Boise. Connor, who began his pro career with the Steelheads, joined Rapid City on an AHL/ECHL deal at the start of the season. The Rush just signed Luke on Tuesday. This is the not the first time the brothers have played together: Connor and Luke were teammates at Niagara University for the 2023-24 college hockey season.

CHUCKY'S BACK

Charles Martin picked up right where he left off with a first-period assist in his first game back with the Rush. Martin, assigned to Rapid City by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday, has eight points in 19 Rush games this season.

BY ONE

The Rush has played 14 one-goal games this season, tied for the most in the ECHL. It is also tied for the most losses beyond regulation this season (6). Rapid City's record in one-goal games is 4-4-3-3.

