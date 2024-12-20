Four-Goal First Period Elevates Bison to Victory

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Ill. - The Bloomington Bison set a team record for most goals scored in a period with a four-goal first against the Iowa Heartlanders. The Bison's early lead helped them claim a 5-2 win.

The Bison didn't waste time in the opening frame as Andrei Bakanov scored on a wrist shot at 5:11. His third of the season was assisted by Chongmin Lee and Eddie Matsushima. Continuing an action-packed frame, Bison forward Jackson Stewart and Heartlander's forward Nico Blachman dropped the gloves at 6:08. At 9:51, Iowa faced a high-sticking penalty, giving the Bison their first power play of the night. Bloomington took advantage with Blake McLaughlin scoring on a rebound from Carter Berger at the ten-minute mark. Lee also assisted on McLaughlin's seventh goal of the season. The Bison continued to pour it on as Jake Murray scored his first of the season on a wrist shot from the top of the circle. Murray's goal was assisted by Thomas Stewart giving the Bison a 3-0 lead at 12:33. Iowa answered at 16:22 with Dakota Raabe's sixth of the season assisted by T.J. Walsh and Jules Boscq. However, the Bison responded as Jake Murray scored on the backhand at 18:30. Murray's second of the game and of the season was assisted by Matsushima and Lee giving the Bison the lead by a 4-1 margin.

The second period saw many shots, as Iowa continued to trail the Bison. Keeping momentum, the Bison extended their lead as Connor Lockhart scored on a one-timer in the slot. Jared Westcott and Bryce Montgomery assisted on Lockhart's sixth of the year to give the Bison a 5-1 lead.

In a ten-penalty third period, both the Bison and Heartlanders had power play opportunities early. Neither team was able to capitalize on the man advantage. At 13:43, Iowa closed the gap as Timmy Kent scored from Brandon Yeamans and Jack O'Brien. His first of the year finished the scoring with a 5-2 margin.

Yaniv Perets secured the win for the Bison making 21 saves on 23 shots. Kyle McClellan manned the net for Iowa making with 17 saves. The Heartlanders outshot the Bison by a 23-22 margin. The Bison went 1-for-5 on the power play and successfully killed their two penalties.

