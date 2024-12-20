Americans Lose to Wichita 5-1 in Front of a Packed House in Allen

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Ayodele Adeniye battles Wichita Thunder's Dillon Boucher

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost their eighth straight game, falling to the Wichita Thunder 5-1 on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of a crowd of 5,700 in Allen.

Mark Duarte had the all-important Teddy Bear Toss goal, scoring his seventh of the season at the 6:28 mark to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Just like on Wednesday night, that would be the only goal of the game for Allen, as Wichita would score the next five goals in a row.

Allen starter Anson Thornton was pulled after giving up the fourth Wichita goal in the second period. Thornton stopped only eight of 12 Thunder shots.

Luke Richardson, who made his Allen debut in relief of Anson Thornton, stopped all 13 shots he faced.

The Americans held Wichita to just 26 shots while firing 37 at the Thunder net. The 26 shots were the fewest given up by Allen this season.

The two teams traveled to Wichita after the game and will wrap up their three-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 PM at Intrust Bank Arena.

They Said it:

Mark Duarte: "We worked our butts off tonight. We outshot them and outplayed them for much of the game. A couple bad breaks wound up costing us in the end."

Ayo Adeniye: "I felt it was the right time to drop the gloves. We didn't like the way things were going on the ice, so something needed to be done."

Three Stars:

1. WIC - J. Wahlin

2. WIC - G. Carriere

3. WIC - M. Russell

