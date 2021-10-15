Reign Unveil Season Opening Roster

October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their 2021-22 season-opening roster.

In addition, the team has announced that forward Brett Sutter will once again serve as its captain for the fifth consecutive campaign.

The Reign's season-opening roster is as follows -

Goaltenders (3) - Jacob Ingham Garret Sparks, Matthew Villalta

Defensemen (8) - Kale Clague, Sean Durzi, Cameron Gaunce, Helge Grans, Jacob Moverare, Markus Phillips, Jordan Spence, Austin Strand

Forwards (15) - Brayden Burke, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Jacob Doty, Aidan Dudas, Samuel Fagemo, Martin Frk, Adam Johnson, Rasmus Kupari, Tyler Madden, Nikita Pavlychev, Johan Sodergran, Brett Sutter, Alex Turcotte, TJ Tynan, Austin Wagner

A full version of the roster can be viewed here.

The Reign begin their 2021-22 season, their seventh as members of the American Hockey League, Saturday night at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 34 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena.

Fans can still save up to 50% on individual ticket prices with an Ontario Reign ALL-IN Membership. ALL-IN Memberships offer the largest savings and provide tickets to all regular-season games, in addition to playoff priority and access to exclusive ALL-IN member events. For more information on a Reign ALL-IN membership, visit ontarioreign.com/ALL-IN.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.