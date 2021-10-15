Condors Announce Opening Night Roster

October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors revealed their 2021-22 Opening Night roster featuring three goaltenders, 15 forwards, and seven defensemen. Bakersfield hosts Abbotsford tomorrow at 7 p.m. and San Jose on Sunday at 5 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Included are 17 players who played for the team's 2020-21 Pacific Division title team.

GOALTENDERS (3)

32 Ilya Konovalov

33 Olivier Rodrigue*

34 Stuart Skinner*

DEFENSEMEN (7)

2 Philip Broberg

3 Markus Niemelainen*

6 Vincent Desharnais*

8 Yanni Kaldis*

23 Michael Kesselring*

25 Philip Kemp*

43 Filip Berglund

FORWARDS (15)

5 Tim Schaller

7 Ostap Safin*

9 Luke Esposito*

11 James Hamblin*

13 Kirill Maksimov

14 Devin Brosseau*

17 Brad Malone*

19 Dino Kambeitz

20 Cooper Marody*

22 Graham McPhee*

27 Adam Cracknell*

39 Seth Griffith*

46 Tim Soderlund

47 Matteo Gennaro

50 Raphael Lavoie*

*-indicates returner from 2020-21 season

