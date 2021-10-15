Condors Announce Opening Night Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors revealed their 2021-22 Opening Night roster featuring three goaltenders, 15 forwards, and seven defensemen. Bakersfield hosts Abbotsford tomorrow at 7 p.m. and San Jose on Sunday at 5 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Included are 17 players who played for the team's 2020-21 Pacific Division title team.
GOALTENDERS (3)
32 Ilya Konovalov
33 Olivier Rodrigue*
34 Stuart Skinner*
DEFENSEMEN (7)
2 Philip Broberg
3 Markus Niemelainen*
6 Vincent Desharnais*
8 Yanni Kaldis*
23 Michael Kesselring*
25 Philip Kemp*
43 Filip Berglund
FORWARDS (15)
5 Tim Schaller
7 Ostap Safin*
9 Luke Esposito*
11 James Hamblin*
13 Kirill Maksimov
14 Devin Brosseau*
17 Brad Malone*
19 Dino Kambeitz
20 Cooper Marody*
22 Graham McPhee*
27 Adam Cracknell*
39 Seth Griffith*
46 Tim Soderlund
47 Matteo Gennaro
50 Raphael Lavoie*
*-indicates returner from 2020-21 season
