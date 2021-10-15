Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Yegor Chinakhov to the Monsters. A 6'0", 179 lb. left-shooting native of Omsk, Russia, Chinakhov, 20, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 2, 2021.
In 32 KHL appearances for Avangard Omsk last season, Chinakhov supplied 10-7-17 with six penalty minutes and a -2 rating and added 5-2-7 with 24 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 21 playoff appearances for the club, helping Avangard Omsk claim the 2020-21 Gagarin Cup as KHL Playoff Champions. Last season, Chinakhov additionally claimed the Alexei Cherepanov Award as KHL Rookie of the Year.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- Heat Host Tucson in Season Opener - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Sign Francis Marotte to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Open Season on Home Ice Saturday & Sunday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Meet the 2021-22 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Pop-Up Party on October 16 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Condors Announce Opening Night Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules
- Monsters Drop Puck for 15th Season with Weekend Homestand Versus Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Three Players to Monsters
- Monsters Announce Leadership Group for 2021-22 Season