Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders

HARTFORD, CT - Are you ready Hartford? For the first time 583 days, the doors of the XL Center will open for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey as fans are welcomed back for the 2021-22 season tonight.

After two hard-working weeks of Training Camp practices and Preseason action, the Wolf Pack play host to the Bridgeport Islanders this evening in Game 1 of 72 with the 2021-22 Home Opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm, with doors opening for season ticket holders at 5:50 pm and non-season ticket holders at 6:00 pm.

Tale of The Tape:

This will be the first of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Islanders this season, and the first of five at the XL Center. The sides will next meet in 16 days on Halloween day down in Bridgeport. The Islanders return to Hartford on November 5th for the third meeting between the sides.

The Wolf Pack and Islanders met 12 times during the truncated 2020-21 AHL season, with Hartford winning the season series via an 8-3-1-0 record. After dropping two of the first three meetings, the Wolf Pack rattled off five straight victories on March 27th, April 2nd, April 7th, April 13th, and April 15th to take command of the season series. The Pack also claimed victory in the final meeting on May 4th, notching a 4-3 decision thanks to Tim Gettinger's winning goal at 8:07 of the third period.

Although this is the first meeting of the regular season, the Islanders and Wolf Pack are meeting for the third straight game. The teams played a home-and-home to conclude the exhibition slate last weekend, with the Islanders winning both contests. Bridgeport scored a 4-3 victory in Hartford last Friday and a 6-3 decision on home ice last Saturday afternoon.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The is the first of a three-in-three set for the Wolf Pack as they kick off the 2021-22 AHL season. It'll be a quick trip up I-91 tomorrow night as the Pack visit the Springfield Thunderbirds for a 7:05 pm puck drop before returning home to host the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm.

F Ty Ronning returns to the club after tying for the team lead with ten goals during the 2020-21 season. All five of the top-five Wolf Pack scorers from a season ago also return to the team. F Morgan Barron (1st, 10 g, 11 a, 21 p), Gettinger (2nd, 9 g, 10 a, 19 p), Ronning (3rd, 10 g, 8 a, 18 p), F Jonny Brodzinski (4th, 6 g, 11 a, 17 p) and D Tarmo Reunanen (5th, 4 g, 13 a, 17 p) all return to the Wolf Pack after playing key roles a season ago.

The Wolf Pack have also added some key veterans in advance of the season. The club inked F Tanner Frtiz to a one-year AHL contract on September 15th, while F Anthony Greco and D Anthony Bitetto were assigned to the club by the parent New York Rangers. Hartford finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-9-1-0 record in 24 games, good for second in the Atlantic Division.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders enter the 2021-22 season with a three-in-three set of their own. The club will travel to Providence for a 7:05 pm puck drop tomorrow night against the Bruins, then conclude the weekend with a trip to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm.

Bridgeport enters the season with 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders, having added exceptional depth and veteran presence from a season ago. The Islanders have added F Richard Panik, who was assigned to the club earlier this week. Panik is expected to make his Islanders debut tonight, which will be his first AHL contest since January 3rd, 2016, with the Rockford IceHogs.

In addition, the club inked five-time AHL All-Star Chris Terry this past off-season, and received veterans F Andy Andreoff, D Thomas Hickey and D Seth Helgeson from the parent New York Islanders in recent weeks.

Game Information:

Fans attending tonight's game are reminded of the changes that have taken place at the XL Center for this season. The XL Center is now using mobile tickets and is now a cashless venue. In addition, in accordance with State and Local guidelines, masks are required inside the venue. For more details, please visit our informational article regarding what to expect this weekend at the XL Center.

