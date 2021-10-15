Abbotsford Canucks Announce Pop-Up Party on October 16

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that there will be a pop-up celebratory party at Abbotsford Centre from 12pm-3pm on Saturday, October 16 to celebrate the team's inaugural season and first ever game that night against the Condors in Bakersfield, California.

Everyone is invited to this fun-filled community party to show their support for the team as they mark the start of their first ever AHL season. Bring your family and friends! RSVP not required.

Don't miss out on the fun! Here is your activity and entertainment guide for Saturday: - With regular prize draws, there will be plenty of opportunities to win Abbotsford Canucks tickets and merchandise.

- Haven't got your Abbotsford Canucks merchandise yet? The retail store will be open to help get you stocked up on merch for this season.

- Special party guests will include Fin, Country 107.1 radio, and members of the Canucks Street Team.

- Take your photo with the Vancouver Canucks big head legends, Stan Smyl, Pavel Bure, and Markus Naslund.

- Test your hockey skills on Johnny Canuck's inflatable shooter tutor.

- Quench your thirst or enjoy a variety of foods at one of the food trucks on the plaza. Two concession stands will also be open inside the arena and there'll be free popcorn for the kids!

- Interested in joining our team? Visit us at our job fair from 10am-3pm on site at the Abbotsford Centre!

- As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans, staff and players, a Fraser Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be set up on site for eligible individuals to receive their first, second or third doses (for those eligible).

- And much more! Join us on October 16 to see what else is in store.

Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single game tickets are now all available at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca. Get yours in time for the home opening weekend on Friday, October 22 @7pm and Sunday Oct 24 @4pm vs the Henderson Silver Knights.

Mark your calendars and come celebrate the official beginning of the Abbotsford Canucks; a team that plays in Abby for Abby.

