Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have received a pair of reinforcements ahead of their season opener, as Florida has assigned forward Maxim Mamin and defenseman Chase Priskie to the AHL.
Mamin, 26, is in his eighth pro season. Most of that has come in the KHL, where he has recorded 108 points (47g, 61a) in 260 games for CSKA Moscow and won a Gagarin Cup in 2019. The Russian forward made the jump to North America in 2017-18, splitting that season between Springfield and Florida, and then appeared in seven games for the Panthers in 2018-19 before returning to the KHL. After spending the last three seasons with CSKA Moscow, Mamin - a sixth-round pick by Florida in 2016 - has made the jump back to North America.
Priskie returns to Charlotte after being recalled for Florida's season opener against Pittsburgh, where he served as a healthy extra.
The Checkers begin their season Saturday in Hershey.
