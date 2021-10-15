Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced the team's Opening Day Roster for the 2021-22 Regular Season. The team also announced the signing of forward Thomas Caron to a professional tryout.
The 2021-22 Opening Day Roster is comprised of 28 players including two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 17 forwards.
The Moose roster features 10 Winnipeg Jets draft picks including 2019 first round pick Ville Heinola, along with second round selections David Gustafsson (2018) and Simon Lundmark (2019).
Geographically, the Moose represent eight countries including Canada (10), United States (10), Sweden (3), Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Latvia and Russia.
Caron, 20, captained the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts during the 2020-21 season. The Candiac, Que. product posted 22 points (12G, 10A) in 30 games during his final season of junior. Caron played a total of 146 games with the Remparts during four seasons while posting 72 points (31G, 41A) and 209 penalty minutes.
The Moose open the 2021-22 Regular Season on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Toronto against the Marlies at 3 p.m. CT. Listen to the game at CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or the Manitoba Moose App. Watch the game live with the AHLTV.com Freeview.
2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Single game tickets are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. The Moose Home Opener is Friday, Oct. 22 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster
- Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule
- All Systems Go for Jets and Moose with 2021 Home Opening Weekend
- Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players
- Moose Launch 2021 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op