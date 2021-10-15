Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced the team's Opening Day Roster for the 2021-22 Regular Season. The team also announced the signing of forward Thomas Caron to a professional tryout.

The 2021-22 Opening Day Roster is comprised of 28 players including two goaltenders, nine defencemen and 17 forwards.

The Moose roster features 10 Winnipeg Jets draft picks including 2019 first round pick Ville Heinola, along with second round selections David Gustafsson (2018) and Simon Lundmark (2019).

Geographically, the Moose represent eight countries including Canada (10), United States (10), Sweden (3), Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Latvia and Russia.

Caron, 20, captained the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts during the 2020-21 season. The Candiac, Que. product posted 22 points (12G, 10A) in 30 games during his final season of junior. Caron played a total of 146 games with the Remparts during four seasons while posting 72 points (31G, 41A) and 209 penalty minutes.

The Moose open the 2021-22 Regular Season on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Toronto against the Marlies at 3 p.m. CT. Listen to the game at CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or the Manitoba Moose App. Watch the game live with the AHLTV.com Freeview.

The Moose open the 2021-22 Regular Season on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Toronto against the Marlies at 3 p.m. CT. Listen to the game at CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or the Manitoba Moose App. Watch the game live with the AHLTV.com Freeview.

