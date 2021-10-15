Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster

October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their Opening Night roster ahead of the team's first game of the season on Saturday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

24 players are ready to take to the ice for the 25th Anniversary season of the Phantoms franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

PDF of the 2021-22 Phantoms Roster Here

Additionally, the Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Jackson Cates has been returned to the Phantoms.

2021-22 Lehigh Valley Phantoms:

5 Adam Clendening - D

6 Linus Hogberg - D

8 Mason Millman - D

9 Cal O'Reilly - C

15 Maksim Sushko - RW

16 Matt Strome - F

17 German Rubtsov - C

18 Jackson Cates - C

19 Isaac Ratcliffe - LW

21 Linus Sandin - RW

22 Logan Day - D

23 Morgan Frost - C

24 Brennan Saulnier - F

25 Connor Bunnaman - C

26 Gerry Mayhew - C

27 Samu Tuomaala - RW

29 Wyatte Wylie - D

40 Ryan MacKinnon - D

42 Hayden Hodgson - RW

44 Cam York - D

49 Garrett Wilson - RW

71 Tyson Foerster - RW

30 Samuel Ersson - G

32 Felix Sandstrom - G

Ian Laperriere makes his official debut as a head coach on Saturday night when the Phantoms travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 6:05 p.m. for the regular-season opener. The Phantoms also play at Hershey this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. as the team begins the 25th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms franchise that began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.