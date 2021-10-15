Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Opening Night Roster

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the opening night roster for the 2021-22 season. The opening night roster consists of two goaltenders, eight defensemen and 15 forwards.

The 2021-22 roster includes:

Goaltenders: Dereck Baribeau, Andrew Hammond

Defensemen: Calen Addison, Dakota Mermis, Kevin Czuczman, Jon Lizotte, Joe Hicketts, Doyle Somerby, Keaton Thompson, Turner Ottenbreit

Forwards: Adam Beckman, Nick Swaney, Will Bitten, Damien Giroux, Dominic Turgeon, Mason Shaw, Joseph Cramarossa, Mitchell Chaffee, Marco Rossi, Aleksandr Khovanov, Kyle Rau, Connor Dewar, Nathan Sucese, Bryce Gervais, Cody McLeod

The Wild will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

