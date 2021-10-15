Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Opening Night Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the opening night roster for the 2021-22 season. The opening night roster consists of two goaltenders, eight defensemen and 15 forwards.
The 2021-22 roster includes:
Goaltenders: Dereck Baribeau, Andrew Hammond
Defensemen: Calen Addison, Dakota Mermis, Kevin Czuczman, Jon Lizotte, Joe Hicketts, Doyle Somerby, Keaton Thompson, Turner Ottenbreit
Forwards: Adam Beckman, Nick Swaney, Will Bitten, Damien Giroux, Dominic Turgeon, Mason Shaw, Joseph Cramarossa, Mitchell Chaffee, Marco Rossi, Aleksandr Khovanov, Kyle Rau, Connor Dewar, Nathan Sucese, Bryce Gervais, Cody McLeod
The Wild will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Iowa's opening night roster can be found here.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Heat Host Tucson in Season Opener - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Sign Francis Marotte to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Open Season on Home Ice Saturday & Sunday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Meet the 2021-22 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Pop-Up Party on October 16 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Condors Announce Opening Night Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Opening Night Roster
- Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 24
- Iowa Storms Back to Top Rockford 4-3 in Overtime at Xtream Arena
- Iowa Wild Announces Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup