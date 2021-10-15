Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 15, the Providence Bruins 2021-22 Opening Day Roster.
ROSTER
Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Matt Filipe, Steven Fogarty, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Cameron Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Ian McKinnon, Zach Senyshyn, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Josiah Didier, Jack Dougherty, J.D. Greenway, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, Aaron Ness, Andrew Peski, Urho Vaakanainen, Nick Wolff
Goaltenders: Troy Grosenick, Kyle Keyser
