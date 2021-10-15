Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17

The Henderson Silver Knights are set to host the Colorado Eagles in the 2021-22 season-opening weekend, hitting the ice on October 15th at 7 p.m. and October 17th at 4 p.m. at Orleans Arena.

NOTES

Last season, the Silver Knights took on the Eagles five times, with the Silver Knights winning four of those contests.

As they begin their sophomore season in the AHL, the Silver Knights would be happy to replicate last year's start, when they were 5-2 winners over the Ontario Reign on Opening Day and began the season with a 17-3-0 record.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Eagles went 2-0-0 in their preseason series, scoring four goals each game against their San Jose opponent. They finished fifth overall in the division last season, and have since signed many key players to their roster.

The Eagles are bringing back Jacob MacDonald, a defenseman who earned a spot on the 2019-20 AHL All-Star Team by generating 42 points in 62 games. In addition, they have Kiefer Sherwood on the roster, who scored 10 goals in 10 games with the Eagles last season.

Dylan Sikura, a top goal-scorer for HSK last year, is returning to the ice this season wearing the Eagles jersey. He was 4-2-6 in five games against Colorado last year.

