Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights are set to host the Colorado Eagles in the 2021-22 season-opening weekend, hitting the ice on October 15th at 7 p.m. and October 17th at 4 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
NOTES
Last season, the Silver Knights took on the Eagles five times, with the Silver Knights winning four of those contests.
As they begin their sophomore season in the AHL, the Silver Knights would be happy to replicate last year's start, when they were 5-2 winners over the Ontario Reign on Opening Day and began the season with a 17-3-0 record.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Eagles went 2-0-0 in their preseason series, scoring four goals each game against their San Jose opponent. They finished fifth overall in the division last season, and have since signed many key players to their roster.
The Eagles are bringing back Jacob MacDonald, a defenseman who earned a spot on the 2019-20 AHL All-Star Team by generating 42 points in 62 games. In addition, they have Kiefer Sherwood on the roster, who scored 10 goals in 10 games with the Eagles last season.
Dylan Sikura, a top goal-scorer for HSK last year, is returning to the ice this season wearing the Eagles jersey. He was 4-2-6 in five games against Colorado last year.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Radio: 1230 The Game
Watch: AHLtv
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
While inside Orleans Arena, fans are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
No bags or backpacks will be permitted inside Orleans Arena. Fans have the option to carry one small personal clear bag no larger than 12â³ x 12â³ x 6â³ OR one small clutch no larger than 4.5â³ x 6.5â³ x 1â³.
Cash is not accepted at Orleans Arena, all transactions must be made with a credit card.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- Heat Host Tucson in Season Opener - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Sign Francis Marotte to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Open Season on Home Ice Saturday & Sunday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Meet the 2021-22 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Pop-Up Party on October 16 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Condors Announce Opening Night Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster
- Silver Knights & Nevada Donor Network Announce Inaugural 'Swing For Hope' Golf Tournament
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Official Partnership with Sunshine Minting
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster