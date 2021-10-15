Monsters Fall Short in 6-4 Loss to Crunch
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 6-4 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Tim Berni scored the first goal for the Monsters at 5:53 of the opening frame with assists from Adam Helewka and Jake Christiansen. Christiansen added a power-play tally to double the lead at 7:19 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Justin Danforth, but Syracuse responded with two goals from Jimmy Huntington on the man-advantage at 17:18 and Charles Hudon at 18:45 to send Cleveland to the first intermission tied 2-2. The second period started with a goal from Syracuse's Maxim Cajkovic at 2:55, but Adam Helewka notched a marker at 6:57 with a helper from Josh Dunne to bring the game back to a tie. The Crunch closed out the middle frame after Sean Day converted on a shorthanded opportunity at 16:09 sending the Monsters to the final 20 minutes down 4-3. Syracuse added two more goals in the final frame from Gage Goncalves at 3:58 and Gabriel Dumont at 16:36 before Justin Scott notched a tally at 16:44 with assists from Tristan Mullin and Gabriel Carlsson bringing the final score to 6-4.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 16 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 14 saves for the victory after relieving starting goaltender Max Lagace who stopped 8 shots.
The Monsters host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 16, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
SYR 2 2 2 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 1/8 2/3 14 min / 4 inf
SYR 22 1/3 7/8 31 min / 10 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 16 5 0-1-0
SYR Lagace ND 8 2 0-0-0
SYR Alnefelt W 14 2 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0, T-3 North Division
Syracuse Record: 1-0-0-0, T-1 North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- Monsters Fall Short in 6-4 Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Rally for 6-4 Win over Monsters in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Knock off Islanders 2-1 on Opening Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hartford Withstands Early Flurry, Tops Islanders in Season Debut - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Dostal - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Unveil Season Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster - San Diego Gulls
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2021-22 Season Opening Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Penguins Name Taylor Fedun Team Captain for 2021-22 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heward to Helm Silver Knights to Begin Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Heat Host Tucson in Season Opener - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Sign Francis Marotte to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Open Season on Home Ice Saturday & Sunday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Meet the 2021-22 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Pop-Up Party on October 16 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Condors Announce Opening Night Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall Short in 6-4 Loss to Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules
- Monsters Drop Puck for 15th Season with Weekend Homestand Versus Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Three Players to Monsters