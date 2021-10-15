Monsters Fall Short in 6-4 Loss to Crunch

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 6-4 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tim Berni scored the first goal for the Monsters at 5:53 of the opening frame with assists from Adam Helewka and Jake Christiansen. Christiansen added a power-play tally to double the lead at 7:19 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Justin Danforth, but Syracuse responded with two goals from Jimmy Huntington on the man-advantage at 17:18 and Charles Hudon at 18:45 to send Cleveland to the first intermission tied 2-2. The second period started with a goal from Syracuse's Maxim Cajkovic at 2:55, but Adam Helewka notched a marker at 6:57 with a helper from Josh Dunne to bring the game back to a tie. The Crunch closed out the middle frame after Sean Day converted on a shorthanded opportunity at 16:09 sending the Monsters to the final 20 minutes down 4-3. Syracuse added two more goals in the final frame from Gage Goncalves at 3:58 and Gabriel Dumont at 16:36 before Justin Scott notched a tally at 16:44 with assists from Tristan Mullin and Gabriel Carlsson bringing the final score to 6-4.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 16 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 14 saves for the victory after relieving starting goaltender Max Lagace who stopped 8 shots.

The Monsters host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 16, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 - - 4

SYR 2 2 2 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 1/8 2/3 14 min / 4 inf

SYR 22 1/3 7/8 31 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov L 16 5 0-1-0

SYR Lagace ND 8 2 0-0-0

SYR Alnefelt W 14 2 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0, T-3 North Division

Syracuse Record: 1-0-0-0, T-1 North Division

