Hartford Withstands Early Flurry, Tops Islanders in Season Debut
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Chris Terry scored the first goal of the American Hockey League season nine minutes into the opening period on Friday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (0-1-0-0), AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (1-0-0-0) at the XL Center.
Terry's goal, which came in his Islanders debut, was his 234th career tally in the AHL. Hartford's Moran Barron broke a 1-1 deadlock at 7:50 of the third period for the eventual game winner past Jakub Skarek (0-1-0).
The Islanders outshot Hartford 15-5 in the first period but found themselves knotted after one following Lauri Pajuniemi's unassisted goal at the 18:14 mark, his first in the AHL. Terry made it 1-0 more than nine minutes prior with a deflection in front on Arnaud Durandeau's wrist shot from the right wing. Andy Andreoff also logged an assist in his Bridgeport debut.
The contest remained tied after the second period despite 13 combined shots on goal, 10 of which came from the Islanders. Hartford goaltender Keith Kinkaid (1-0-0) made 30 saves overall as Bridgeport outshot its in-state rival 31-18 in the contest.
Barron's game-winning goal was created by pressure from Jonny Brodzinski, who created a turnover in the Islanders' zone and fed Barron at the doorstep.
Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Skarek made 16 saves on 18 shots.
Next Time Out: The Islanders travel to the Dunkin' Donuts Center tomorrow night for a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins. It will be the first of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Boston Bruins' top affiliate. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show 20 minutes prior to puck drop.
