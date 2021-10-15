Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed multiple player transactions.

The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

C Jayson Megna Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

C Dylan Sikura Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

C Stefan Matteau Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

C Alex Newhook Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The following players have been recalled by the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:

Pos. Player Team (League)

LW Ben Tardif Colorado Eagles (AHL)

RW Luka Burzan Colorado Eagles (AHL)

Colorado will return to action when they kick off the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, October 15th at 8:00pm MT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Budweiser Events Center is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

