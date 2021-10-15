San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club's season-opening roster for the 2021-22 season. San Diego's 26-man roster includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goaltenders.
The roster consists of seven Anaheim Ducks draft picks, including Jack Badini (91st overall in 2017), Lukas Dostal (85th overall in 2018), Hunter Drew (178th overall in 2018), Olle Eriksson-Ek (153rd overall in 2017), Jacob Larsson (27th overall in 2015), Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020), and Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019).
How the Gulls roster was built:
Returning players from 2020-21(18)
Axel Andersson - D (acquired by Anaheim from Boston with David Backes and a 2020 first-round pick for Ondrej Kase, Feb. 21, 2020)
Jack Badini - C (drafted by Anaheim in the third round (91st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft)
Simon Benoit - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, Mar. 7, 2019)
Nikolas Brouillard - D (signed as a free agent, July 15, 2021)
Sam Carrick - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 13, 2021)
Trevor Carrick - D (acquired by Anaheim from San Jose for Jack Kopacka, Jan. 27, 2021)
Kodie Curran - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, June 1, 2020)
Lukas Dostal - G (drafted by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)
Hunter Drew - RW (drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)
Olle Eriksson Ek - G (drafted by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft)
Jeff Glass - G (signed as a free agent Jan. 11, 2021)
Brendan Guhle - D (acquired by Anaheim from Buffalo with a 2019 conditional first-round pick for Brandon Montour, Feb. 24, 2019)
Bryce Kindopp - RW (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, Mar. 2, 2020)
Vinni Lettieri - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 13, 2021)
Alex Limoges - LW (signed as a free agent Aug. 5, 2021)
Sonny Milano - LW (acquired from Columbus for Devin Shore, Feb. 24, 2020)
Jacob Perreault - RW (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft)
Brayden Tracey - LW (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft)
Prospects Within the Ducks System (2)
Jacob Larsson - D (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft)
Alexander Volkov - RW (acquired by Anaheim from Tampa Bay for Antoine Morand and a 2023 seventh round pick, Mar. 24, 2021)
Acquired in the offseason (6)
Morgan Adams-Moisan - RW (signed as a free agent, Aug. 7, 2021)
Vincent Marleau - RW (signed as a free agent, Aug. 3, 2021)
Francis Marotte - G (signed as a free agent, Oct. 15, 2021)
Danny O'Regan - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)
Brogan Rafferty - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)
Buddy Robinson - RW (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)
The Gulls will open their 2021-22 regular season Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ontario (6 p.m.), with the club's Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Stockton (7 p.m.).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster - San Diego Gulls
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2021-22 Season Opening Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Penguins Name Taylor Fedun Team Captain for 2021-22 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heward to Helm Silver Knights to Begin Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Heat Host Tucson in Season Opener - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Announce Opening Night Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Yegor Chinakhov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Sign Francis Marotte to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Open Season on Home Ice Saturday & Sunday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Meet the 2021-22 Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Pop-Up Party on October 16 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: October 15 & 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Condors Announce Opening Night Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.