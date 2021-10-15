San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club's season-opening roster for the 2021-22 season. San Diego's 26-man roster includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goaltenders.

The roster consists of seven Anaheim Ducks draft picks, including Jack Badini (91st overall in 2017), Lukas Dostal (85th overall in 2018), Hunter Drew (178th overall in 2018), Olle Eriksson-Ek (153rd overall in 2017), Jacob Larsson (27th overall in 2015), Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020), and Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019).

How the Gulls roster was built:

Returning players from 2020-21(18)

Axel Andersson - D (acquired by Anaheim from Boston with David Backes and a 2020 first-round pick for Ondrej Kase, Feb. 21, 2020)

Jack Badini - C (drafted by Anaheim in the third round (91st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft)

Simon Benoit - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, Mar. 7, 2019)

Nikolas Brouillard - D (signed as a free agent, July 15, 2021)

Sam Carrick - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 13, 2021)

Trevor Carrick - D (acquired by Anaheim from San Jose for Jack Kopacka, Jan. 27, 2021)

Kodie Curran - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, June 1, 2020)

Lukas Dostal - G (drafted by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)

Hunter Drew - RW (drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)

Olle Eriksson Ek - G (drafted by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft)

Jeff Glass - G (signed as a free agent Jan. 11, 2021)

Brendan Guhle - D (acquired by Anaheim from Buffalo with a 2019 conditional first-round pick for Brandon Montour, Feb. 24, 2019)

Bryce Kindopp - RW (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, Mar. 2, 2020)

Vinni Lettieri - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 13, 2021)

Alex Limoges - LW (signed as a free agent Aug. 5, 2021)

Sonny Milano - LW (acquired from Columbus for Devin Shore, Feb. 24, 2020)

Jacob Perreault - RW (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft)

Brayden Tracey - LW (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft)

Prospects Within the Ducks System (2)

Jacob Larsson - D (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft)

Alexander Volkov - RW (acquired by Anaheim from Tampa Bay for Antoine Morand and a 2023 seventh round pick, Mar. 24, 2021)

Acquired in the offseason (6)

Morgan Adams-Moisan - RW (signed as a free agent, Aug. 7, 2021)

Vincent Marleau - RW (signed as a free agent, Aug. 3, 2021)

Francis Marotte - G (signed as a free agent, Oct. 15, 2021)

Danny O'Regan - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)

Brogan Rafferty - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)

Buddy Robinson - RW (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)

The Gulls will open their 2021-22 regular season Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ontario (6 p.m.), with the club's Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Stockton (7 p.m.).

