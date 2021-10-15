IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 2021-22 Season-Opening Roster featuring 16 rookies, ten Chicago Blackhawks draft picks and a total of 31 players as they open their 23rd professional season tonight, Oct. 15, at Grand Rapids at 6 p.m.

The IceHogs' 31-player roster is compiled of 18 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders. Of the 31 players, 18 dressed for the IceHogs during the 2021-22 season and 11 will make their IceHogs debut.

The 18 forwards include Garrett Mitchell, Carson Gicewicz, Brett Connolly, Evan Barratt, Lukas Reichel, Kale Howarth, Josiah Slavin, Dylan McLaughlin, Cam Morrison, Reese Johnson, Michal Teply, Chris Wilkie, Jakub Pour, Dmitri Osipov, D.J. Busdeker, Andrei Altybarmakian, Mike Hardman and Alex Nylander.

Defensemen include Isaak Phillips, Chad Krys, Cliff Watson, Ryan Stanton, Michael Krutil, Jacob LeGuerrier, Nicolas Beaudin, Alec Regula and Jakub Galvas. Between the goal posts, the IceHogs feature Malcolm Subban, Cale Morris, Arvid Soderblom and Collin Delia.

The IceHogs roster boasts 20 players selected in the NHL Draft, including five first-round picks in Connolly (Tampa, 2010), Reichel (Chicago, 2020), Nylander (Buffalo, 2016), Beaudin (Chicago, 2018) and Subban (Boston, 2012). Of the 20 selections, 10 were chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks.

