Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the team's opening day roster, comprised of five goalies, nine defensemen and 16 forwards.

The full roster is below:

GOALIES

31 - Andrew Shortridge

32 - Dustin Wolf

35 - Adam Werner

40 - Matt Greenfield

50 - Daniil Chechelev

DEFENSEMEN

2 - Connor Mackey

3 - Greg Moro

4 - Kevin Gravel

5 - Colton Poolman

6 - Ilya Solovyov

7 - Nick DeSimone

10 - Alec McRea

37 - Yan Kuznetsov

45 - Andy Welinski

FORWARDS

9 - Ryan Olsen

11 - Matthew Phillips

16 - Mark Simpson

17 - Dmitry Zavgorodniy

18 - Byron Froese

20 - Alex Gallant

23 - Justin Kirkland

24 - Martin Pospisil

25 - Eetu Tuulola

26 - Reid Perepeluk

27 - Ryan Francis

29 - Adam Ruzicka

34 - Walker Duehr

39 - Luke Philp

46 - Emilio Pettersen

49 - Jakob Pelletier

The Heat have signed center Ryan Francis and defensemen Alec McCrea to PTOs.

Francis, 19, was the Calgary Flames' fifth-round pick (143rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native is coming off the strongest scoring-per-game season of his junior career, in which he totalled 50 points in 32 games split between the Cape Breton Eagles and Saint John Sea Dogs.

RYAN FRANCIS - CENTER

BORN: Halifax, Nova Scotia DATE: December 2, 2001

HEIGHT: 5-10 WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

McCrea, 26, joined the Heat on a tryout for preseason camp after splitting the 2020-21 season between the Rochester Americans and Indy Fuel. In 42 career AHL games, the San Diego, California native has six assists, 19 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating.

ALEC McCREA - DEFENSEMAN

BORN: San Diego, California DATE: January 12, 1995

HEIGHT: 6-3 WEIGHT: 207 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

