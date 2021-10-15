Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the team's opening day roster, comprised of five goalies, nine defensemen and 16 forwards.
The full roster is below:
GOALIES
31 - Andrew Shortridge
32 - Dustin Wolf
35 - Adam Werner
40 - Matt Greenfield
50 - Daniil Chechelev
DEFENSEMEN
2 - Connor Mackey
3 - Greg Moro
4 - Kevin Gravel
5 - Colton Poolman
6 - Ilya Solovyov
7 - Nick DeSimone
10 - Alec McRea
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
45 - Andy Welinski
FORWARDS
9 - Ryan Olsen
11 - Matthew Phillips
16 - Mark Simpson
17 - Dmitry Zavgorodniy
18 - Byron Froese
20 - Alex Gallant
23 - Justin Kirkland
24 - Martin Pospisil
25 - Eetu Tuulola
26 - Reid Perepeluk
27 - Ryan Francis
29 - Adam Ruzicka
34 - Walker Duehr
39 - Luke Philp
46 - Emilio Pettersen
49 - Jakob Pelletier
The Heat have signed center Ryan Francis and defensemen Alec McCrea to PTOs.
Francis, 19, was the Calgary Flames' fifth-round pick (143rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native is coming off the strongest scoring-per-game season of his junior career, in which he totalled 50 points in 32 games split between the Cape Breton Eagles and Saint John Sea Dogs.
RYAN FRANCIS - CENTER
BORN: Halifax, Nova Scotia DATE: December 2, 2001
HEIGHT: 5-10 WEIGHT: 170 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
McCrea, 26, joined the Heat on a tryout for preseason camp after splitting the 2020-21 season between the Rochester Americans and Indy Fuel. In 42 career AHL games, the San Diego, California native has six assists, 19 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating.
ALEC McCREA - DEFENSEMAN
BORN: San Diego, California DATE: January 12, 1995
HEIGHT: 6-3 WEIGHT: 207 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021
- Wolf Pack Kick off 2021-22 Season against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Sign Jankowski to One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Heat Announce Season-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Moose Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Assigns Chase Priskie and Maxim Mamin to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Announce 2021-22 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Opening Night Roster Featuring 16 Rookies, Ten Blackhawks Draft Picks and Five First-Round Selections - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Open 2021-22 Season Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.