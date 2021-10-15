San Diego Gulls Sign Francis Marotte to One-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed goaltender Francis Marotte to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Marotte, 26 (5/1/95), posted an 8-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (SV%) in 12 ECHL games in 2020-21 with the Allen Americans. The 6-1, 196-pound netminder also appeared in two AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, making his AHL debut on Mar. 4th vs. Providence, stopping seven-of-eight shots in 19:50 played.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Marotte appeared in 141 career NCAA games with Clarkson University (2019-20) and Robert Morris University (2016-2019), posting a record of 73-52-11 with 12 shutouts, a 2.35 GAA and .922 SV%. In 2019-20, he went 23-8-3 with four shutouts, a 1.78 GAA and .938 SV% in 34 appearances with Clarkson University and ranked fourth in GAA, fifth in SV% and tied for fifth in games played among NCAA leaders. That season, he was named Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Goaltender of the Year and earned First All-Star Team honors while also being selected to the NCAA East Second All-American Team.

