Cleveland Monsters Announce 2021-22 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the team's television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2021-22 American Hockey League season. Bally Sports Great Lakes, the Monsters' exclusive TV home, will broadcast eight Monsters home games this year from November 19th to April 1st, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. From a radio standpoint, all 76 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, will be presented live on FOX Sports 1350 AM The Gambler and the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, all Monsters games can be viewed via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV.

"We are extremely excited to once again join with Bally Sports Great Lakes to provide Monsters fans with complete access to their team this season," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "We are thrilled to again offer our fans a dedicated TV destination for Monsters hockey through our telecasts and 'Monsters OT,' alongside our dedicated radio home, The Gambler...We look forward to showcasing a wide variety of AHL opponents, top promotions, and our amazing home, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, on our telecasts this season and we're proud to do so exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes."

The Monsters' 2021-22 Bally Sports Great Lakes TV schedule begins with a Friday, November 19th clash vs. the Syracuse Crunch before the Chicago Wolves pay a visit to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 22nd, the Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Monsters on Tuesday, January 18th, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins travel to Cleveland on Saturday, January 29th. In February, the Toronto Marlies (Thursday, February 3rd), Hershey Bears (Saturday, February 5th), and Grand Rapids (Wednesday, February 23rd) invade the FieldHouse before Cleveland's TV schedule concludes with a tilt vs. the Rochester Americans on Friday, April 1st. The Monsters' 2021-22 TV schedule is listed below:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK PROMOTION

Friday November 19, 2021 Syracuse Crunch 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Top Gun Tribute NIght

Wednesday December 22, 2021 Chicago Wolves 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Blue Jackets Night

Tuesday January 18, 2022 Grand Rapids Griffins 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Blue Jackets Night

Saturday January 29, 2022 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Rocks Night

Thursday February 3, 2022 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Blue Jackets Night

Saturday February 5, 2022 Hershey Bears 3:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Monsters Family Day

Wednesday February 23, 2022 Grand Rapids Griffins 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes Blue Jackets Night

Friday April 1, 2022 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm EST Bally Sports Great Lakes MHC Appreciation Night

Returning for his seventh season as 'Voice of the Monsters' for all radio and television action is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, winner of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage of the AHL. Brown will be joined in the TV booth this season by former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach Brad Thiessen, along with ice-level analyst, Monsters Sr. VP of Hockey Affairs/Team Services, and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander. Longtime Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda additionally returns as host and rink-side reporter for all Monsters telecasts in 2021-22.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2021-22 regular season. Fans can also purchase an all-access pass that includes both the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs, allowing subscribers to watch every league game from opening night on October 15th until the Calder Cup is raised in June for just $104.99 (USD). More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform. Fans can visit AHLTV.com now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subsrciptions for the 2021-22 season.

All Monsters games on Bally Sports Great Lakes will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, Samsung and LG platforms and Xbox One.â¯Fans can download the app for free from theâ¯iTunes App Store,â¯Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

