Anaheim Ducks Recall Dostal
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), split the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Finland) and San Diego (AHL), combining for a 25-9-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%) in 35 contests. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender went 15-9-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .916 SV% in 24 AHL games with San Diego, ranking second among AHL goaltenders in saves (745) and third in wins (15), while leading all rookie goaltenders in minutes (1,424).
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal began 2020-21 with Ilves, posting a 10-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.64 GAA and .941 SV% in 11 Finnish Liiga games, leading the league in wins (10), GAA (1.64) and SV% (.947) prior to joining San Diego. Dostal was named the 2019-20 Liiga Best Goaltender (Urpo Ylönen Award) after posting a league-leading 27 wins (27-8-6) with three shutouts, a 1.78 GAA and .927 SV% in 43 appearances with Ilves.
A native of Brno, Czech Republic, Dostal has represented the Czech Republic in several international tournaments, including the 2020 World Junior Championship, posting a 1.25 GAA and .957 SV% in four games. He also helped Finland to a silver medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.
