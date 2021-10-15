Rockford IceHogs Open 2021-22 Season with Friday Night Showdown at Grand Rapids

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season, their 23rd professional campaign in the Stateline and the 15th in the American Hockey League tonight at 6:00 CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Tonight is the first of eight head-to-head meetings this season.

Celebrate the Start of the Season at the BMO with a Fiesta Watch Party

Join the IceHogs for a Fiesta Watch Party at the BMO Harris Bank Center to kick off the 2021-22 regular season this Friday, Oct. 15! Doors open at 5:30 and our season opener at Grand Rapids starts at 6 p.m. IceHogs merchandise will be on sale at the mobile Oink Outfitters stand and fans can also enjoy tacos, nachos and margaritas! Click HERE for more information on the Fiesta Watch Party!

Let's Start the Show

The IceHogs open their 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline and 15th in the American Hockey League tonight against the Griffins! The Hogs hold an 8-12-1-1 all-time record in season openers and are 1-5-1-1 in season openers on the road. Heading into tonight, the IceHogs look to snap a three-game, season-opening skid. Goaltender J.F. Berube (32 saves) and the IceHogs picked up a 3-0 shutout win at Cleveland to start the 2017-18 season (Oct. 7, 2017).

Life is a Highway

For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the IceHogs will open a new campaign on the road. With summer renovations wrapping up at BMO Harris Bank Center, the IceHogs begin the 2021-22 season with a season-long, six-game road trip starting with their season opener on Friday, Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids. The trek is tied for the third-longest road trip in team history (2018-19, 2017-18, 2014-15). The longest was a nine-game run to start the IceHogs' inaugural AHL season (2007-08) from Oct. 6-28 to allow for the completion of building renovations during the summer of 2007.

Starting the Year Against an Old Friend

The IceHogs open a new season against the Griffins for the first time since the start of the 2011-12 season and just the second time ever! The IceHogs earned a 3-2 victory over the Griffins to start that campaign thanks to a two-assist performance from forward Rob Klinkhamer and 28 saves from Alec Richards.

Picking Up Where We Left Off

The IceHogs and Griffins reconnect after battling in eight contests last season and enter the 15th season of their rivalry. Last season, the IceHogs split their head-to-head series with the Griffins, going 4-4-0-0 with three of their victories taking place at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Forward Dylan McLaughlin led the team with four goals and seven points in seven games in the series. All time, the IceHogs are 57-43-5-4 against the Griffins.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their two-game season-opening weekend tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 12-19-1-0, 25 points (6th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 16-12-3-1, 36 points (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

4-4-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

57-43-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

