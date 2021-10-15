Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2021-22 Season Opening Roster

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Friday afternoon the team's season opening roster for the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. The club's opening roster will include 13 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

To reach this mark, the club has released the following players from their Professional Tryout Agreements (PTO): F Brandon Hawkins, D Blake Hillman, and F Cedric Lacroix. All three have been returned to their respective ECHL clubs.

The club has also loaned F James Sanchez and F Alex Whelan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, while the National Hockey League's (NHL) New York Rangers have recalled F Greg McKegg.

In addition, the Wolf Pack received F Morgan Barron from the Rangers via assignment on October 11th.

The Wolf Pack have also agreed to a PTO with veteran F Pierre-Cedric Labrie. A veteran of 629 AHL games, Labrie has recorded 198 points (89 g, 109 a) and 1,105 PIM's during his 14 seasons in the league.

Here is the full 24 player roster for the Wolf Pack entering the 2021-22 season:

Forwards: Morgan Barron, Jonny Brodzinski, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Anthony Greco, Patrick Khodorenko, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Mike O'Leary, Lauri Pajuniemi, Justin Richards, Ty Ronning, Austin Rueschhoff.

Defensemen: Anthony Bitetto, Zach Giuttari, Zac Jones, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Hunter Skinner, Jeff Taylor

Goaltenders: Adam Huska, Keith Kinkaid, Tyler Wall

