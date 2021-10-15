Henderson Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster
October 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 15, the Opening Night roster for the Silver Knights to begin the 2021-22 season.
The Silver Knights will open the season with 31 players on the roster, including 22 players that appeared in at least one game with the team last season. The roster also lists 13 Golden Knights draft picks.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2021-22 ROSTER
Forwards: Sven Baertschi, Tyler Busch, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Dugan, Reid Duke, Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Peyton Krebs, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau, Alan Quine, Gage Quinney, Jonas Rondbjerg, Ben Thomson
Defense: Peter DiLiberatore, Tariq Hammond, Zack Hayes, Brandon Hickey, Kaedan Korczak, Ian McCoshen, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Derrick Pouliot, Blake Siebenaler
Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera, Logan Thompson
The Silver Knights launch their second AHL season tonight at the Orleans Arena against the Colorado Eagles. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.
