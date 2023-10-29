Reign Top Canucks, 5-3
October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: 12 skaters from the home side registered a point Sunday afternoon as the Ontario Reign (5-2-0) won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks (5-2-1) by a final score of 5-3 at Toyota Arena.
Forward Charles Hudon factored in on two of the tallies, posting a goal and an assist in the win, while Jacob Doty scored for the second straight game and goaltender Erik Portillo made 25 saves and improved to 2-0-0.
Date: October 29, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Jacob Doty (ONT)
2. Charles Hudon (ONT)
3. Francesco Pinello (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Nikita Tolopilo
Next Game: Friday, November 3 at Colorado Eagles | 6:05 PM PST | Blue Arena
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Cole Krygier on game night
