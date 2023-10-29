Reign Top Canucks, 5-3

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Cole Krygier on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Cole Krygier on game night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: 12 skaters from the home side registered a point Sunday afternoon as the Ontario Reign (5-2-0) won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks (5-2-1) by a final score of 5-3 at Toyota Arena.

Forward Charles Hudon factored in on two of the tallies, posting a goal and an assist in the win, while Jacob Doty scored for the second straight game and goaltender Erik Portillo made 25 saves and improved to 2-0-0.

Date: October 29, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Jacob Doty (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. Francesco Pinello (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Nikita Tolopilo

Next Game: Friday, November 3 at Colorado Eagles | 6:05 PM PST | Blue Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.