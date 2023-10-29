Moose Stun Stars in Overtime

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-5 in overtime hosting the Manitoba Moose in a two-game series finale on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Manitoba struck first 56 seconds into the contest when Danny Zhilkin cleaned up a loose puck near the top of the crease and fired it past Remi Poirier to make it 1-0. Derrick Pouliot tied the game 1-1 at 7:45 when he slapped a shot past Collin Delia from the high slot.

The middle frame saw the Stars claim their first lead of the night when Matej Blumel's shot near the right circle snuck through Delia's pads and creeped across the goal line to make it 2-1 at 2:48. Then at 4:13, Oskar Back extended Texas' lead to 3-1 by poking in a loose puck near the front of the net. After Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored at 12:27 to cut the deficit to 3-2, Fredrik Karlstrom put the Stars back up by a pair at 13:35. Two minutes later, Jeff Malott closed the gap back to a goal at 15:48. Second-period scoring was capped with Nick Caamano providing another insurance tally for Texas, scoring to make it 5-3 at the 17:55 mark.

In the third period, Ashton Sautner unloaded a slapshot near the top of the zone to cut Texas' lead back to one, 5-4, at 4:20. Manitoba then tied the game at 10:03 when Brad Lambert chipped the puck into the top-right corner from the slot. All square at 5-5 after regulation, Saturday's affair marked the second night in a row worthy of extra time.

The Moose completed their comeback with 45.9 seconds left in overtime when Sautner scored his second goal of the game to seal the 6-5 victory.

Delia picked up the win in goal for Manitoba after making 34 saves on 39 shots. Poirier came down with the overtime loss in Saturday's contest after surrendering six goals on 45 shots.

Due up, the Stars hit the road again next weekend to take on the Iowa Wild on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

