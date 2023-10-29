P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were able to secure a point as they fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Justin Brazeau tallied the goals for the P-Bruins. Fabian Lysell assisted both Providence tallies.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Merkulov caught a pass from Lysell in the right circle and fired a wrist shot over the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:19 left in the second period. Mason Lohrei was credited with an assist on the goal.

Drew Callin's wraparound snuck across the goal line with 17:17 remaining in the third period, tying the game at 1-1.

Nine seconds after Springfield tied the game, Brazeau hammered a slap shot from the right face-off dot that whistled into the upper-left corner, giving Providence a 2-1 lead. Lysell and Dan Renouf received the assists.

Calle Rosen's shot from the point was deflected into the net by Mikhail Abramov, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:34 to play in the third period.

Dylan Coghlan scored the overtime winner 1:38 into the extra frame.

Stats

Lohrei has assists in three straight contests.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, November 1 to take on the Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.