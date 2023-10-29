P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime
October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were able to secure a point as they fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Georgii Merkulov and Justin Brazeau tallied the goals for the P-Bruins. Fabian Lysell assisted both Providence tallies.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Merkulov caught a pass from Lysell in the right circle and fired a wrist shot over the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:19 left in the second period. Mason Lohrei was credited with an assist on the goal.
Drew Callin's wraparound snuck across the goal line with 17:17 remaining in the third period, tying the game at 1-1.
Nine seconds after Springfield tied the game, Brazeau hammered a slap shot from the right face-off dot that whistled into the upper-left corner, giving Providence a 2-1 lead. Lysell and Dan Renouf received the assists.
Calle Rosen's shot from the point was deflected into the net by Mikhail Abramov, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:34 to play in the third period.
Dylan Coghlan scored the overtime winner 1:38 into the extra frame.
Stats
Lohrei has assists in three straight contests.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, November 1 to take on the Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
