Colorado Falls Short in Overtime, Falling 2-1 to Wranglers

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - Colorado forward Riley Tufte scored the game-tying goal early in the second period, but Calgary defenseman Jonathan Aspirot would net the game-winner in overtime, as the Wranglers defeated the Eagles 2-1 on Sunday. Calgary forward Brett Sutter also found the back of the net, while goaltender Oscar Dansk collected the win in net, making 27 saves on 28 shots. Colorado goalie Justus Annunen suffered the loss, allowing two goals on 26 shots.

The first period would get off to a feisty start, as Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton and Wranglers forward Adam Klapka dropped the gloves just eight seconds into the contest. With both players serving five-minute majors for fighting, Calgary would strike with the game's first goal. Forward Brett Sutter cruised down the left-wing boards and snapped a shot from just inside the blue line that would beat Annunen and give the Wranglers a 1-0 edge at the 2:45 mark of the first period.

Still trailing 1-0 as the second period began, Colorado would tie things up when forward Riley Tufte stuffed home a shot from the top of the crease, squaring the score at 1-1 with 14:47 remaining in the middle frame. The goal was Tufte's team-leading sixth of the season and extended his point streak to six games.

Each team would earn one opportunity on the power play in the second stanza, but neither would convert, and the Eagles and Wranglers would head to the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

Colorado would put up 12 shots in the third period, while Calgary fired 11 shots on goal in the final frame, but the goaltenders would steal the show to keep the sheet clean and force a sudden-death overtime.

In the extra session, Aspirot would snag a loose puck at center ice to kick off a 2-on-1 rush, which he would cap off with a wrister from the right-wing circle, winning the game 2-1 just 1:40 into overtime.

The Eagles outshot the Wranglers by a final count of 28-26, as both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, November 3rd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.