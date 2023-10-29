Blackhawks Recall Isaak Phillips from Rockford

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs. Phillips is the first IceHogs player to be called up to the Blackhawks this season.

Phillips, 22, has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in five games with Rockford this season. His three points lead all IceHogs' blueliners and share sixth among all Rockford skaters.

The defenseman has now played in parts of four seasons with the IceHogs and has accumulated 60 points (19G, 41A) in 147 AHL games. Last season, Phillips appeared in 16 NHL games with Chicago and tabbed five points (1G, 4A).

The IceHogs travel to Manitoba next Saturday for a two-game series against the Moose. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.