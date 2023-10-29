Griffins Suffer 3-0 Defeat in Rockford

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins were shutout 3-0 by the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Center on Saturday, courtesy of an 18-save performance by Drew Commesso.

In the loss, Michael Hutchinson made 24 of 26 saves, which continues his solid start to his campaign. Hutchinson has posted a .917 save percentage through three games this season. With 363 games played, Dominik Shine is now tied with Francis Pare for fifth place on the all-time games played list for the Griffins. Forwards Taro Hirose and Tyler Spezia each competed in their 200th game as a Griffin.

With 8:31 remaining in the first, Rockford's Ethan Del Mastro snuck in a rebound from the left circle to take the lead. Forty seconds later, Brett Seney tipped a pass from the front of the crease to extend the IceHogs' lead to 2-0 at 12:09. The Griffins were under constant pressure from Rockford, facing 16 shots in the first frame compared to Grand Rapids' four.

Following a scoreless second period, Grand Rapids kept fighting through the third but could not solve the puzzle of Commesso. Hutchinson left his crease in the waning minutes of the final frame, which led to Joey Anderson scoring an empty-net goal from the slot at 17:34 to seal the shutout for Rockford.

Notes

- Brogan Rafferty played his 200th AHL game.

- With the defeat, the Griffins are now on a four-game losing streak (0-3-1-0).

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

Rockford 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Rockford, Del Mastro 1 (Bjork, Anderson), 11:29. 2, Rockford, Seney 3 (Guttman), 12:09. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Healey Rfd (cross-checking), 5:29; Gettinger Gr (hooking), 7:32.

3rd Period-3, Rockford, Anderson 4 (Gust, Guttman), 17:34 (EN). Penalties-Spezia Gr (roughing), 17:54.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 4-5-9-18. Rockford 16-4-7-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 1; Rockford 0 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 1-2-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Rockford, Commesso 2-1-0 (18 shots-18 saves).

A-3,813

Three Stars:

1. RFD Commesso (W, SO, 18 saves); 2. RFD Del Mastro (game-winner); 3. RFD Cole Guttman (two assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 2-3-1-0 (5 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 1 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Rockford: 3-2-0-0 (6 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba 2 p.m. CDT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.