Trio of Bears Each Record Three Points in 6-1 Win over Penguins

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The trio of Joe Snively (2g, 1a), Jimmy Huntington (1g, 2a), and Alex Limoges (0g, 3a) put on a show Sunday afternoon to power the Hershey Bears (6-2-0-0) a 6-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-3-0-0) at GIANT Center to close out Hershey's October schedule atop the Atlantic Division standings.

Hershey scored early in the opening minutes of the first period when Chase Priskie's shot from the blue line rebounded to Mike Sgarbossa, who found Ethen Frank in front of the net. Frank put his fourth of the season behind Garret Sparks at 1:11 on the Bears' first shot of the afternoon.

Frank then scored on Hershey's next shot for a power-play goal at 3:08 when goaltender Hunter Shepard sent a long pass out to the neutral zone, where Limoges found Sgarbossa, who connected with Frank. As the forward let a wrist shot go, it powered its way past the glove of Sparks to give the Bears a 2-0 edge.

The Bears ended the period with a third goal as Limoges stole the puck from a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player in the attacking zone and found Snively, who relayed the puck back-and-forth with Huntington before finally burying his second of the season at 16:52.

Sam Poulin got the Penguins on the board at 11:41 of the second period with a power-play goal when he jammed a rebound past Shepard to cut Hershey's lead to 3-1.

The Bears converted again on the power play at 17:26 when Snively hammered home a pass from Huntington on the back-door of Sparks for his second of the day, with Pierrick Dubé earning a secondary helper.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton replaced Sparks with Joel Blomqvist to begin the third period.

Huntington netted his third of the season at 4:41 when Limoges pushed Snively's rebound from the right circle over to Huntington, who shoveled it through the legs of Blomqvist to push the Bears lead to 5-1.

Bogdan Trineyev capped the scoring for Hershey with his first American Hockey League goal at 16:50 when he snapped a shot past Blomqvist off the rush, with Nic Aubé-Kubel and Jake Massie assisting.

Shots finished 29-25 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 24-for-25 to get the win for Hershey; Sparks went 18-for-22 in the defeat for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Blomqvist was 5-for-7 in relief. Hershey was 2-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

