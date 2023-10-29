Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 4-2, Improve to 6-2-0 this Season

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 4-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday afternoon. Brendan Brisson scored the game-winning goal, with Grigori Denisenko and Alex Swetlikoff also scoring for the Knights.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman made 23 saves to earn his third straight win of Henderson's season.

The Gulls took an early lead at 6:16 in the first period with a goal from Helleson.

Defenseman Jake Bischoff then fed Swetlikoff a pass at the top of the circles. He fired in a one timer to tie the game at one. Lukas Cormier also collected an assist on the play.

The Gulls took back the lead midway through the first with a power-play goal from Gawdin, sending them into the first intermission with a one-goal lead.

The Silver Knights tied the score at two apiece with a breakaway goal from Denisenko. After defenseman Layton Ahac broke up a 3 on 2 attempt by San Diego, he fed Denisenko, who took it up the ice and buried it.

Brisson then gave the Knights their first lead of the game with a power-play goal in the third. After his first shot was denied, he scored on his own rebound through traffic to put Henderson up 3-2. Bischoff and Daniel D'Amato both earned assists on the play.

Denisenko secured victory with an empty-net goal, assisted by Sheldon Rempal.

The Silver Knights will head on the road to face off against the Abbotsford Canucks in a two-game series this weekend.

