Detroit Reassigns Jonatan Berggren to Griffins
October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned right wing Jonatan Berggren to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
From Oct. 20-28, Berggren competed in two games with the Red Wings and showed an even plus-minus rating. Berggren has gotten off to a fast start in the AHL, as he has registered an assist in the first two games of the campaign with a total of three points (0-3-3). A season ago, the 23-year-old posted seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). The sixth-year pro has amassed 28 points (15-13-28) in 69 NHL games and 74 points (25-49-74) in 79 AHL outings.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
