Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 3 p.m.

October 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears take the ice this afternoon at GIANT Center for the club's second meeting with I-81 rival, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (5-2-0-0) vs. Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-2-0-0)

October 29, 2023 | 3 p.m. | Game 8 | GIANT Center

Referees: Alex Lepkowski (#74), Patrick Hanrahan (#52)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (#27), John Rey (#16)

Today's Promotions:

- Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night

All fans 12 & under will receive a Trick-Or-Treat bag upon entry and have the opportunity to Trick-Or-Treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to the win column last night, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 4-0 score at GIANT Center. Clay Stevenson earned his first career AHL shutout with a 32-save clean sheet, while Pierrick Dube potted a pair of goals for the Bears in the victory. Former Phantoms Mike Vecchione and Logan Day also scored for the Chocolate and White, and Hershey finished a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill. The Penguins are coming off a victory last night versus Hartford, topping the Wolf Pack by a score of 4-2 on home ice. The Penguins blitzed the Wolf Pack right out of the gates, scoring four times on 18 shots in the first period en route to a third straight victory.

MILESTONES GALORE:

In addition to Clay Stevenson's first AHL shutout last night, several Bears collected milestones in the victory. Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa and defenseman Aaron Ness assisted on Mike Vecchione's second period goal. For Sgarbossa, he registered his 400th career AHL point on the play, while Ness' assist was his 300th career AHL point. Additionally, on Pierrick Dube's third period goal, rookie forward Ryan Hofer collected a secondary assist, giving him his first AHL point.

WE MEET AGAIN:

Tonight's contest is the second meeting between the Bears and the Baby Pens this week. On Wednesday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton posted a 5-1 win over Hershey at Mohegan Sun Arena in the inaugural meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Penguins got two goals from Sam Houde in the victory and went 2-for-4 on the power play. Joe Snively had Hershey's lone goal in the losing effort. Tonight marks the first of six meetings this season between the two teams at GIANT Center. Last year Hershey posted a 2-1-2-1 record versus the Penguins on home ice.

OH SHEP DADDY:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard was loaned to the Bears yesterday by the Washington Capitals. The reigning Jack A. Butterfield Trophy winner made his NHL debut on Wednesday for Washington, earning the victory in a 6-4 decision over the New Jersey Devils, stopping 18 shots. Shepard is 2-0-0 for Hershey this year and in 10 career games versus the Penguins, Shepard owns a 6-1-3 record with one shutout.

BEARS BITES:

Joe Snively collected a pair of assists last night, giving him points in four straight games (1g, 4a). He has 21 career points (7g, 14a) in 28 all-time games versus the Penguins...The Bears are now 4-0-0-0 when scoring a power play goal this season and are also 4-0-0-0 when scoring a goal in the first period...The Penguins have not allowed a goal in the first period this season...Prior to the game tonight, there will be a moment of silence held for Adam Johnson, a former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward who died yesterday as the result of an injury he suffered during a game with the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 29, 2005 - Joey Tenute scored a power-play goal for the Bears with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to tie the score with the Toronto Marlies at 3-3 at Ricoh Coliseum. That goal is enough to send the game to overtime - Hershey would eventually fall 4-3 in the shootout, but the point earned begins a franchise-record road points streak of 10 games, as Hershey would go 6-0-2-2 through Dec. 9 at Binghamton.

American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2023

