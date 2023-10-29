Wranglers Win Fourth Straight

Another 'W' for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers have won four straight games after picking up a 2-1 overtime victory against the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Jonathan Aspirot scored the OT winner and added an assist, while captain Brett Sutter notched his first tally of the season.

Connor Zary picked up an assist on the game-winner - his 100th career AHL point - extending his scoring streak to six games. (1g,9a).

Oscar Dansk made his second start between the pipes, turning aside 27 of 28 shots to record his first win of the season.

The first period started with a bang when, just eight seconds into the contest, Adam Klapka dropped the mitts with Keaton Middleton for a quick scrap.

Calgary used the ensuing momentum to their advantage, taking the lead soon after the tilt.

At 2:45, Sutter sped up the ice and, as he crossed the blueline, sent a shot through an Eagles' defender, eluding Colorado netminder Justus Annunen to give the Wranglers the 1-0 lead.

Alex Gallant and Aspirot picked up assists, the first point for Aspirot as a member of the Wranglers.

1-0 Wranglers at the break.

Colorado would even the score at the 5:13 mark of the second period.

Riley Tufte notched his second goal in his last two games after making a nifty spin in front of the net and jamming the puck past Dansk to tie the game.

1-1 after 40 minutes.

The third period was tight checking, but Dansk made 12 saves in the frame to keep the score tied and force overtime.

In the extra frame, Aspirot and Zary broke free on a 2-on-0.

Aspirot kept the puck on his stick and whistled a wrist shot to the top corner to seal it for Calgary.

